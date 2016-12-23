10 Stores Open on Christmas Day 2016

What stores are open on Christmas Day 2016?
This year will mark plenty of opportunities to do some last-minute shopping as at least 10 major retailers will be open around the country for limited hours, while a few will be open for regular hours. Will you be doing some shopping for gifts on the big day?
Here is a partial list of stores that will be open on Christmas Day 2016:
- Costco Wholesale Operation (NASDAQ:COST): The mega-retailer will open its doors at 9 a.m. and close up at 5 p.m.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS): Those in need for medicine or pharmaceuticals can access CVS from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kmart (NASDAQ:SHLD): Kmart will not close until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- Kroger Co (NYSE:KR): Kroger will open early at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
- Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) If you’re looking for an article clothing or another Macy’s item, the company will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
- Publix: There are 12 hours of the day in which you can access Public as the retailer will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT): While Target will open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA): Walgreens workers will have to put their regular hours in as 24/7 stores will remain open 24/7, while other locations will be open until midnight.
- Wegmans: Wegmans will open until 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM): Whole Foods will open at its regular starting time and remain open until 7 p.m.
