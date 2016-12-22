Thursday’s Vital Data: Twitter Inc (TWTR), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are pointed lower this morning, as the Donald Trump/Santa Claus rally takes a breather ahead of a rush of economic data. Today’s docket includes a third estimate on U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), weekly jobless claims, November durable-goods orders, and November personal income, consumer spending and core inflation. Looks like Dow 20,000 may have to wait a bit longer.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.02%, with S&P 500 futures off 0.01% and Nasdaq-100 futures rising by 0.03%.

On the options front, traders are beginning to head home for the holidays, as evidenced by the steep drop in option volume on Tuesday. Only about 12.5 million calls and 9.9 million puts crossed the tape yesterday. On the CBOE, we are seeing a bit of caution ahead of the break, with the single-session equity put/call volume ratio spiking to a two-month high of 0.77, which pushed the 10-day moving average to a three week high of 0.60.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) call volume spiked despite TWTR stock getting smacked with an extremely bearish research note from Global Equities Research. Meanwhile, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) attracted a wealth of call volume ahead of its first-quarter earnings report, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) was upgraded at Mizuho Securities.

Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry stopped just shy of calling TWTR stock doomed on Wednesday. Chowdhry laid into TWTR speculators over the past month, stating “Many investors were foolishly building (an) investment thesis based on complete stupidity.”

Ouch. Adding to the flood of bearish TWTR stock sentiment, Twitter continues to hemorrhage top talent, with Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger and V.P. of Product Josh McFarland jumping ship yesterday.

But the negativity didn’t slow bullish TWTR options speculators, as the stock saw volume swell to 338,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 71% of the day’s take. In fact, TWTR call traders dominate the January 2017 series, with the put/call open interest ratio arriving at 0.45, indicating that calls more than double puts among short-term options.

Admittedly, taking LEAP options into account, much of this OI has been out there for a while, especially the more than 93,000 calls at the $35 strike. Yet, put traders have not stepped up to match OI anywhere near those levels.

