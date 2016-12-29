Trade Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) and the Terrible Trump Tariff

The new year could be a rough one for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) and other brick-and-mortar retailers. Not only are they seeing their worst foot traffic since 1972 as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) flexes its online muscles, but President-elect Donald Trump has said that he is considering an executive action to impose a 5% tariff on imports — news that sent WMT stock plunging last week.

And we haven’t even touched on Trump’s increasingly rocky relationship with China, which threatens to kick off a trade war with one of the largest suppliers of cheaply manufactured U.S. imports — and one of the largest holders of U.S. debt.

The wealth of pressure facing Walmart stock has already sent analysts running for the sidelines. According to data from Thomson/First Call, 21 of the 30 analysts following WMT stock rate the shares a hold or worse.

Meanwhile, the 12-month price target rests at $74.59, representing a premium of about 7.91% to yesterday’s close. Should Trump impose his tariff, or Amazon continue to take market share, we could see more analysts revise their outlooks downward. That would pile additional pressure on Walmart stock.

Elsewhere, Walmart short sellers smell blood in the water.

During the most recent reporting period, WMT edged out Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ) as the 12th most shorted stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Some 28 million shares of WMT stock are now sold short, representing about 2% of Walmart’s total float. Look for shorting activity to pick up sharply if Trump gets his way.

As a clear sign that short sellers are not worried in the least about a potential WMT rally, options activity has grown increasingly put-heavy. Currently, the January/February put/call open interest ratio stands at 1.26, with puts easily outnumbering calls among short-term options. Typically, short sellers will buy up calls as a hedge against potential rallies in the underlying stock, but this is far from the case with WMT.



Click to Enlarge Looking out to the February series to judge the potential impact of an incoming Trump presidency, implieds are pricing in a potential move of about 3.6% for WMT stock. This is more inline with implieds surrounding an earnings report than the stock’s historically lower volatility readings.

As a result, the upper bound lies at $71.24, while the lower bound lies at $66.26. Technically, the upper bound lies well short of recent resistance near $72, while the lower bound rests well below key short-term support levels and WMT stock’s October lows.

What does this mean for those looking to trade?

Next Page