6 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts -- BLK OHI GEL GHC APOG FINL

The S&P 500 Index was roughly flat last week and sits near its all-time high, as investors await a slurry of earnings reports in the coming weeks. U.S. economic data continues to show signs of stability and improvement, keeping market sentiment high and a number of dividend stocks also boosted their dividends.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a leading investment management firm, a high-yielding energy partnership, a healthcare REIT, and a popular footwear retailer.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK ) raised its quarterly dividend by 9%, increasing it from $2.29 per share to $2.50. The investment management company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of March 6 on March 23. BLK shares will trade ex-dividend on March 2.

BLK Dividend Yield: 2.40%

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by a penny, increasing it by 2% from 61 cents per share to 62 cents. The healthcare real estate investment trust will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Jan. 31 on Feb. 15. OHI shares trade ex-dividend on Jan. 27.

OHI Dividend Yield: 7.67%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL ) inched up its quarterly dividend by 1%, raising its payment from 70 cents per share to 71 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 31 will receive dividends from the midstream energy services partnership on Feb. 14. GEL shares will be ex-dividend on Jan. 27.

GEL Dividend Yield: 7.94%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE: GHC ) raised its quarterly dividend up from $1.21 per share to $1.27, representing a 5% increase. The education and media business will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Feb. 1 on Feb. 15. GHC shares will trade ex-dividend on Jan. 30.

GHC Dividend Yield: 0.96%

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG ) grew its quarterly dividend from 12.5 cents per share to 14 cents, representing a raise of 12%. The glass enclosure manufacturer will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Jan. 31 on Feb. 15. APOG shares are expected to trade ex-dividend on Jan. 27.

APOG Dividend Yield: 1.00%

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to 11 cents per share from 10 cents. Shareholders of record as of Feb. 24 will receive dividends from the footwear and apparel retailer on March 13. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Feb. 22.

FINL Dividend Yield: 2.54%

As of the time of this writing, Simply Safe Dividends was long OHI.

More From Simply Safe Dividends