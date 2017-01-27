Asia Will Take Over the World, and Facebook Inc (FB) Wants In

It’s an awkward topic for rogue, extreme-right wing elements in our country. Heck, I’m not even sure how I really feel about it. But there’s a point where it’s no longer useful to continuously ignore the giant pink elephant in the room. So here goes it — Asia will take over the world. There’s not a darn thing anyone can do to stop the train. And Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) will have it no other way.

In fact, Facebook is probably one of the few companies that recognize this demographic reality. Subsequently, FB stock is a very real challenger to the near-hegemonic dominance of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Honestly, the social media network is well on its way to becoming what Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) once was before copycat competitors entered the fray: a completely unique experience and solution with no natural predators.

Interestingly, much of society is turning their back towards the demographic goldmine that Facebook stock is sitting on. The NFL celebrates “Hispanic Heritage Month,” and Mexico City hosted a regular-season game last year. After activists blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, the film industry made dramatic changes. According to NBC News, the “‘African-American Film Critics Association declared 2016 the best year for blacks in cinema ‘ever’.”

While these are profound steps towards diversity and inclusion, there’s a glaring omission. According to researchers at the University of Southern California, “‘at least half or more of all cinematic, television, or streaming stories” didn’t portray a single Asian or Asian-American on screen.'”

This “yellow-out” may be swept under the rug now, but mark my words, FB stock will change everything.

Asian Markets Too Bigly for FB Stock to Ignore

As InvestorPlace contributor Craig Adeyanju notes, the Facebook stock price is all about the numbers, and the numbers look amazing! Adeyanju writes that with “Facebook on course to reach 2 billion users this year without China, the opportunities become bigger once China allows FB in its country again. Keep in mind that China currently has the largest number of internet users globally.”

He is so right — the number of China’s internet users exceed that of the U.S. by a more than 150% margin. Those are bigly consumers that FB stock desperately wants to tap into. But they’re not that desperate. China is often overused as a justification for buying Facebook stock or any number of investments. However, just scale up the picture a bit and you’ll see why Mark Zuckerberg is so excited.

The majority of Earth’s human population is Asian, period. Even if you were to open a “heritage month” for every race, color and creed in America, you would at most affect less than 5% of the world. Adding in the entire Latin American population would help, but the leverage would be less than Africa, and slightly more than Europe.

An investment in Facebook stock is simply a recognition of a changing world. Unfortunately, few have this ability. For example, Princeton University detailed evidence of discrimination in academia designed to “cull” Asian student populations. In contrast, from the perspective of FB stock, these demographic trends are to be embraced, celebrated and ultimately, profited.

