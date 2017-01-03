Should You Buy Target Corporation (TGT) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

With 2016 having just ended, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) investors were dealt another year of TGT stock underperforming the S&P 500 and some of its peers; it’s something that’s become a bit too familiar for Target shareholders in recent years.

Like all companies, it has got its good points and bad points; any decision to buy Target stock, or any stock for that matter, should take into consideration everything positive and negative about it, leaving the ultimate decision without doubt.

Certainly, a man being fatally stabbed on Christmas Eve in a Target store in Northern California isn’t a positive. Nor is its mishandling of the company’s policy change regarding its transgender customers’ use of its bathrooms and fitting rooms.

While these aren’t game breakers by any means, you can’t help but wonder if Target is permanently off its game.

Heading into 2017, investors are going to be looking at what kind of Christmas the discount retailer had and whether there’s any point in continuing to give TGT stock the benefit of the doubt.

Here are three pros and cons central to whether you should buy Target stock.

Target Stock Pros

Reversion to the Mean: Target stock has been beaten by the S&P 500 in four out of the last six years and by its discount store peers in three of the last six — not exactly the kind of performance investors are looking for.

However, if you believe, as I do, that stocks tend to return to their historical averages after a period of underperformance or over performance, than TGT stock is ready for a bounce.

In 2015, Target underperformed the index by 289 basis points; in 2016, that spread will jump to almost 900 basis points, a much worse result than the year before.

Looking at Target’s financials, one shouldn’t be nearly as pessimistic about its chances.

Bottom Line: While the top line faced some issues in 2016, the bottom line fared much better. In the first nine months of the year ended October 29, Target’s EBITDA increased by 1.6% year-over-year to $5.3 billion and generating an EBITDA margin of 10.9%, 90 basis points higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Especially positive was its third-quarter report which saw EBITDA profits increase by a robust 6.8% to $1.6 billion generating an EBITDA margin of 9.9%, 130 basis points higher than in the same quarter a year earlier.

Even CEO Brian Cornell was surprised.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter financial results, which reflect meaningful improvement in our traffic and sales trends and much stronger-than-expected profitability,” said Cornell. “Favorable gross margin mix and efficient execution by our team drove third quarter EPS performance well beyond our guidance.”

It might be facing some top-line comp struggles but it can still deliver the goods when it comes to profitability and if I can only have strong top-line or strong bottom-line growth, I’ll take profits over sales any day of the week.

Digital: Its online sales grew by 26% in the third quarter contributing 0.7% comparable sales growth against a 1% decline in comparable sales at its physical locations. Without the online business growing, Target’s Q3 2016 sales would have looked even more anemic than they actually were.

Looking on the bright side, its digital channel grew by 60 basis points in the first nine months of 2016 and now represents 3.5% of Target’s overall revenue.

InvestorPlace contributor Chris Fraley made a good point recently that Target shoppers are younger than the typical Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) shopper which suggests that when it comes to growing its online business, Target’s got a much greater upside than WMT does.

More importantly, Target customers are wealthier than WMT customers, which means they’ll be more inclined to shop online and pay for the last minute shipping costs.

