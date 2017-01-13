Friday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as earnings start to roll in from the financial sector. Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) call options were smart money, as BofA put in a solid fourth quarter, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) following suit. Meanwhile, the retail sector will be in focus, as December retail sales and producer prices reports are on tap later this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have gained 0.07%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.13%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Thursday heading into the blitz of financial sector earnings. Overall, roughly 14.5 million calls and 14.4 million puts traded yesterday. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio remained volatile, hitting a one-week high of 0.68 and pushing the 10-day moving average back to two-month high territory at 0.67.

Turning to Thursday’s volume leaders, Bank of America options volume surged ahead of earnings, with call activity bolstered by an upgrade at Societe Generale. Elsewhere, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw a wealth of bad news yesterday, capped by a U.S. appeals court’s reviving the iTunes store antitrust lawsuit. Finally, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) was accused by the Environmental Protection Agency of cheating on emissions testing, a la Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: VLKAY ) style.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Ahead of this morning’s quarterly report, Societe Generale upgraded BAC stock (and several other banking sector names) to “buy” stating that the “Trump Effect” will increase interest income, lower corporate taxes and allow for the company to bring excess capital back stateside.

Initial numbers from Bank of America’s fourth-quarter report show that the company earned 40 cents per share, topping expectations for 38 cents per share. Revenue rose to $19.99 billion, but came up shy of expectations for $20.85 billion.

In premarket trading, BAC stock is down 0.7% as Wall Street digests the report.

Options traders were heavily bullish ahead of the report. Total volume on BAC yesterday came in at 1.2 million contracts, with calls snapping up 70% of the day’s take. Short-term expectations appear rather lofty, with peak 13 Jan call open interest totaling 76,000 contracts at the $24.50 strike.

Closer to home, the 13 Jan. $23 strike calls sport OI of more than 49,000 contracts.

