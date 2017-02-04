4 Drug Stocks to Buy (CELG, EXEL, LGND, RDHL)

Pharma and biotech stocks have been under pressure for quite a while now mainly due to the drug pricing issue — biotech stocks especially have been under intense pressure given President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the drug industry “getting away with murder”.

At a recent meeting with several pharma leaders, Trump said that “pricing has been astronomical” and emphasized that drug prices must be brought down. Trump had previously spoken about creating new bidding procedures that would help bring down prices with competition being another way to help bring down prices.

Meanwhile, other factors like a changing competitive scenario, increasing biosimilar competition, pipeline setbacks and loss of patent exclusivity for some key drugs have also being weighing on the sector.

However, it is not all bad news for the sector. Strong pipelines, innovative treatments, impressive results, growing demand for drugs especially for rare-to-treat diseases, an aging population and increased health care spending should support growth. M&As should also pick up on President Trump’s proposal to repatriate corporate profits held offshore at a one-time tax rate of 10%.

Some major M&A deals announced so far this year include the $30 billion Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) – Actelion Ltd. ( ALIOF ) and the $5.2 billion Takeda- ARIAD deals.

Moreover, corporate tax reforms, stronger trade agreements to level the playing field with countries around the world, removal of outdated regulations that drive up costs and slow innovation and the drug approval process should also work in favor of the sector.

Meanwhile, a look at the Zacks Earnings Trend report shows that the Medical sector continues to perform well having recorded earnings growth of 3.2% and revenue growth of 5.7% so far.

How to Pick Winners

Anyone interested in biotech and pharma stocks will know that it could be challenging to pick winners in this “high risk – high returns” industry which is constantly growing and changing. Companies which hit the bull’s eye become overnight success stories with shares doubling or even tripling on positive news. However, negative outcomes have an equally strong effect on the shares and failure may very well spell doom for these companies.

In such a scenario, let’s take a look at stocks preferred by analysts who have a deep knowledge and understanding of the industry and its companies.

We have zeroed in on 4 stocks with the help of our Zacks Stock Screener — these stocks have been given a Strong Buy or Buy rating by 80% or more brokers and sport a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).

