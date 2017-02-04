4 Stocks to Buy for Big February Dividend Hikes

Today, I want to talk to you about my favorite strategy for beating the market and building long-term wealth.

If you’ve been reading my regular columns on Forbes and ContrarianOutlook.com, you probably already know what it is: buy dividend growth. (I’ll name 4 individual stocks that should be on your list now in just a moment.)

Because as I’ve written before, stocks that regularly hike their payouts outperform any other kind of company over time. You can give yourself a bigger edge if you invest in companies that surprise the market with bigger-than-expected dividend hikes.

Take Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ), which “accelerated” its quarterly payout last February: after three years of 2 cents per share- and 3 cents per share-a-year increases, Cisco “went big,” boosting its dividend by 5 cents per share, or 23.8%.

Management declared the new dividend on February 10, 2016; if you’d bought the day before, you’d be up 37% right now:

Big Payout Hike Ignites CSCO



Problem is, Cisco’s sales and earnings are flattening out, and its payout ratio (or the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends) is edging up near 50%.

So even if it does drop another outsized hike on investors this month, I don’t expect that run to continue.

But that’s not the case with the four other stocks I’ve got for you today.

