Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Will Test Your Patience

Banking stocks such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) showed renewed signs of life on Friday, Feb. 3, as President Donald Trump began work on rolling back financial regulations imposed after the 2007-09 financial crisis. BAC stock and other financials were quick to react positively to the news, and while many of them remain technically range-bound, they sure look ready to start running higher.

Active investors and traders would be wise to put these stocks on their radar this week.

Patience is a virtue, and this arguably is nowhere truer than in the stock market, where emotions tend to run high. Following their initial sharp rally following the U.S. election last November, bank stocks largely began to stall in early/mid-December and have been stuck in a choppy sideways range ever since.

Last week, neither the Federal Reserve, nor a good jobs report, nor even the aforementioned progress on easing financial regulations has cleanly broken these stocks out of their respective trading ranges.

Indeed, as we will see on the following charts, BAC stock looks ready to break out of this trading range — but we have to respect the fact that it simply hasn’t occurred.

On the chart below, I pegged the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index versus the S&P 500, as represented by the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ). Here we can see that the relative strength by banking stocks following the election results began to stall in mid-December and has shown no real relative strength nor relative weakness since.



On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that following the election, BAC stock broke past a key multiyear horizontal resistance area around the $18.50 mark.



Despite the fact that BAC has gone nowhere over the past month and a half, plenty of momentum indicators — such as the MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart — remain grossly overbought.

