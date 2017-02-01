iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (IBB) Shows Signs of Hope

Biotechnology stocks — as represented by the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) — rallied about 2.8% on Tuesday. As a result, the IBB ETF left behind on the daily chart what technical analysts refer to as a bullish outside reversal day.

The rally came on the back of a meeting with President Donald Trump and several large pharmaceutical CEOs at the White House on Tuesday. While more clarity is needed as to what the Trump administration’s exact agenda is for the pharmaceutical space — which includes the world of biotechnology — for the moment, Tuesday’s price action in these stocks must be respected.

Throughout the presidential campaign, the pharmaceutical sector was an area of focus by the candidates. Stocks within this sector saw plenty of gyrations as a result. While the broader stock market and many sectors pushed to new highs following the election results last November, pharma and biotech stocks largely speaking to this day remain range-bound and have shown relative weakness.

IBB ETF Charts

The best way to illustrate this is by the following ratio chart where I divided the IBB ETF by the S&P 500 — as represented by the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ). Note the clear relative weakness that biotech stocks have shown versus the broader stock market.

While the fund showed some relative strength on Tuesday, the series of lower highs thus far remains well intact.



On the multiyear weekly chart, we see the choppy sideways range that biotechnology stocks have been in since early 2016.

From this angle — and through the lens of directional longer-term investors — this range should be respected. Because until it resolves in one direction or another, IBB’s price action is just pushing this group of stocks sideways.



The week isn’t yet over, and it’s difficult to see this on the multiyear chart, but last week and this week (so far), the IBB is marking the charts with long bullish candles. Intraweek selloffs so far are getting bought. This may be an initial bullish signal worth paying attention to.

