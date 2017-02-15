PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Q4 Earnings Leave Coke in the Dust

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) laid another beat-down on its supposed rival, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ), with its fourth-quarter earnings. While PEP stock wasn’t doing much Wednesday morning, the company still proved once again that its strategy of combining food and drinks is the right one.

For the quarter ending in December, PepsiCo had $1.401 billion (97 cents per share) in net income on revenue of $19.515 billion. For the year, net income was up 16% year-over-year, to $6.329 billion ($4.36), on revenue that was fractionally lower $62.799 billion.

Stories about the earnings and PEP stock differed on their angles.

Reuters said the company was profiting from its focus on healthy snacks and drinks. USA Today noted that profit was down and said sugary drinks face hurdles. MarketWatch fretted over the impact of the strong dollar and CEO Indra Nooyi’s prediction the company would face “global challenges” in 2017.

But isn’t that what Bill Belichick always says, too? That we’re always facing challenges, but if we just do our job, we’ll win?

It seems to work.

Fat on Fried Food

The key difference between Coke and Pepsi is strategic. KO only does drinks, while PEP also does food.

Pepsi owns both Frito-Lay, whose sales were up 10% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and Quaker Foods, whose North American profit was also up 10% year-over-year. Coke, by contrast, has steadfastly refused to go outside its niche of drinks since selling Columbia Pictures in 1989.

Pepsi has also been ahead of Coca-Cola on consumer trends, switching to organic ingredients for Gatorade and now claiming to get 45% of its revenue now from “guilt-free” products with less sugar and fat than before.

Had your retirement fund bought stock in both soft drink giants after the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Coke’s home town, Pepsi’s performance would have quadrupled Coke’s gains, and that’s not even counting the 1997 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) spin-off. Stock in YUM originally worth $4 billion is now worth $25 billion.

The gap has mostly widened under Nooyi, who has now been CEO of Pepsico for almost 10 years.

