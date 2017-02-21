Profit Off Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock for a Penny!

For investors wanting to make better use of a “Trump Put” in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) with less risk, I have a trade on BAC stock that offers some excellent bang for your buck.

After several weeks of digesting fairly aggressive, post-election idealism inspired by the election of President Donald Trump, the “Trump Put” came back last week. This allowed BofA to break out of its chart ennui to a fresh nine-year high.

Investors collectively voted that BAC stock is going to be great again, backed by fresh optimism of financial deregulation, fabulous tax breaks, fiscal spending on infrastructure and reflation that will prove perfectly suitable for the U.S. banking system.

What could possibly go wrong?

Maybe a lot.

For one, fickle investors could always grow wary of the administration’s protectionist trade agenda. Alternatively, maybe it will be obstacles for Trump’s “phenomenal” tax plan that will prove to be the undoing for both the market and Bank of America.

To be honest, it’s impossible to know in advance what will drive the market lower. It could be anything.

Maybe for now, we should just look at Bank of America’s chart.

BAC Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Bank of America broke out last week from a flat base that was nearly two months long. The much-needed consolidation pattern developed following a quick, overbought rally punctuated by stochastics and price action piercing the upper Bollinger Band.

The price action has been quite favorable; BAC stock is up about 4% since the breakout. But bulls now face a couple of secondary warnings that indicate a loss of momentum.

Weekly stochastics have continued to weaken with divergent behavior during the rally. At the same time, both the daily and monthly stochastics (not shown) are positioned in overbought territory and beginning to signal bearish crossovers.

The Trump-inspired rally in BAC stock looks vulnerable to stalling, and shares could reverse back toward a test of the base.

That brings us to our trade.

