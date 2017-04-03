3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Twitter Inc (TWTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

The Nasdaq Composite surged above the 6,000 mark for the first time ever Tuesday on a 0.7% rise yesterday. That served as a punctuation mark on a broad up-day that saw the S&P 500 Index gain 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jump 1.1%.

The good times are rolling for several companies as we head into Wednesday’s trading day, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). However, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) reported earnings so ugly, they’re bringing down the rest of the company’s industry brethren.

Here’s what to look for on Wednesday:

Twitter Inc (TWTR)

TWTR shares are rocketing higher Wednesday morning thanks to a beat — finally — after several quarters of worse-than-expected results.

For its first quarter, Twitter reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share versus just the penny estimated by Wall Street analysts. Revenues enjoyed a healthy beat too, coming to $548 million versus the consensus mark of $511.9 million.

The top and bottom lines both represented year-over-year declines, and the company’s Q2 outlook was miserable. TWTR projects adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $115 million, with even the top end of the range well short of estimates for $141 million.

Still, Wall Street was focused on the beats, as well as Twitter’s win in user expansion — long the albatross around the company’s neck, and the metric by which Twitter’s failure was gauged. The company added 9 million sequentially to hit 328 million — 7 million more users than Wall Street expected.

CEO Jack Dorsey credited a number of things, including quicker-to-market product improvements and positive changes to the user experience.

TWTR stock was up 10% in Wednesday morning’s trade.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

CMG shares were also headed higher on Wednesday amid a strong first-quarter earnings report that overshadowed news that the company’s servers may have been recently breached.

Its payment service “detected unauthorized activity” that may have targeted the personal information of those who made a transaction with the restaurant chain between March 24 through April 18. The Mexican eatery believes to have stopped unauthorized activity thanks to aid from cyber security firms, law enforcement and its payment processor.

“Consistent with good practices, consumers should closely monitor their payment card statements,” Chipotle said. The company had little additional information on the breach.

The breach, however, served as a relatively minor point of the company’s Q1 earnings announcement.

