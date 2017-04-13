Here’s How to Capitalize on Facebook Inc (FB) Ahead of Earnings

There are plenty of options strategies for traders to consider holding through an earnings announcement, and we will talk about some of those in future posts. But there is also a strategy to consider that is meant to be closed out prior to earnings that most options traders are probably familiar with — buying a straddle or strangle ahead of earnings.

Let’s take a look below what a straddle and strangle is, in case you are not familiar with them.

Keeping it fairly simple, both a straddle and strangle consist of buying both a call and put with the same expiration date and on the same security. A straddle is buying a call and put at the same strike price, and a strangle is buying them for two different strike prices. For the most part, one is chosen over the other based on how close the underlying stock is trading to a particular strike price.

There are different ways in which to profit — either from delta (changes in option premium based on direction), vega (changes in option premium based on volatility) or both.

Since both a call and put are purchased, it is beneficial for the stock to move distinctly in one direction. Then you will have either positive or negative delta and the trade will benefit from a continued move in the direction of the delta.

Up and down action is not beneficial usually.

Vega effects option premium based on the implied volatility. Options increase in price when IV rises and vice versa. Since the position is long a call and put, it is beneficial for IV to increase.

There are several companies that are expected to announce next week, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). But this strategy can work best when there are a couple of weeks left until the expected announcement. Enter Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). The company is expected to announce quarterly earnings on May 3.

Lawrence Meyers just recently wrote about Facebook stock and how he now considers it to be investment-worthy and he notes how digital advertising is being dominated by FB and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ). Will the stock rise ahead of earnings because of a perceived value or will this uncertain market pull the stock lower after a months-long run higher?

