Microsoft Announces ‘Self-Service Refunds’ System for Xbox One, Windows 10

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is allowing Xbox One and Windows 10 users to take care of their own refunds.

Source: Microsoft

The “Self-Service Refund” system introduced by Microsoft allows customers to return digital games if the owners aren’t happy with them. This can be done without having to get into contact with customer support.

The new feature does have a few restrictions. First of all, the use must have actually downloaded and launched the game before requesting a refund. Also, the refund must be filed for within 14 days after buying the game. Users also need to have less than two hours of playtime to get the refund.

Microsoft says that customer’s can’t use the refund on DLC, Season Passes or other add-ons. It can also restrict the refund on certain Windows 10 apps. Plus, it leaves open the option to block refunds to users that abuse the system, reports VentureBeat.

Microsoft’s new refund system is incredibly close to matching the refunds that Steam offers to PC gamers. Steam also allows refunds for games played under two hours and within 14 days. However, it also offers refunds on DLC, so long as the player hasn’t put more tan two hours into the game it goes to since buying the extra content. There are some exceptions to this rule, but Steam notifies customers of this before they buy the DLC.