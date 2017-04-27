Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Races Higher on a Critical Q1 Beat

At the least, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) stock managed to avoid an all-out crisis with its first-quarter earnings report. And that was enough to send UAA stock skyward, up more than 10% in Thursday’s premarket trading.

Under Armour recorded a net loss of a penny per share in its fiscal Q1 — a flip from a small net gain last year, but 3 cents better than the 4-cent loss Wall Street was expecting. Better still, revenues grew 7% to finish ahead of estimates.

The premarket gains make sense. UAA stock tanked after each of the last two Under Armour earnings reports, and fell by about half in the process. Anything that wasn’t a disaster qualified as a sequential improvement. And there was some good news in the release, notably in terms of international growth.

That said, Under Armour’s problems aren’t solved, given that Q1 generally is a lower-revenue quarter and given a number of concerns below the headlines. Under Armour stock might get closer to normal after this report … but an all-out rebound is still a few quarters away. after Q1. But an all-out rebound remains a few quarters off.

Under Armour’s Earnings Were Good … Not Great

Under Armour earnings certainly benefited from low expectations. The net loss of 1 cent beat analyst expectations, but it also represented the company’s first net loss in at least a decade.

Meanwhile, what revenue growth Under Armour did drive came solely from overseas. North American sales actually declined 1% year-over-year.

In the release, Under Armour pointed out that “new distribution was more than offset by the absence of business lost to bankruptcies in 2016.” In other words, Under Armour lost more sales from the closures of Sports Authority and other smaller chains than it generated from new agreements with Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) and DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ). That implies that early sales at those chains were lower than expected – a key analyst concern heading into earnings.

Meanwhile, gross margin increased and SG&A deleveraged, leading operating income down some 78% year-over-year. Notably, inventories spiked 8% ahead of Q2 — historically the weakest quarter for Under Armour earnings and sales.

Investors will be listening to the earnings call to determine whether that’s a sign of management optimism — or more product headed for the discount bin.

Concerns Remain

Heading into the quarter, I was concerned that the company had a serious branding problem. The distribution agreements with Kohl’s and DSW made little sense on their face. Under Armour is a brand predicated on “cool.” Their demographics of middle-class moms and children hardly seemed the right customers to reinvigorate the Under Armour brand.

The same goes – for better or for worse – for Under Armour’s efforts to move into women’s apparel. A brand predicated on use by high-performance, tough, male athletes (remember “Protect This House”?) is trying to enter a market led by companies like yoga-themed Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ).

It’s a narrow tightrope to maintain that underdog-like branding while also moving toward fashion and (whether fair or not) women’s apparel and footwear.

