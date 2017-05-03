3 Airline Stocks Making a Powerful Upside Breakout

U.S. equities are continuing their uneasy stasis on Tuesday, keeping the Dow Jones Industrial Average locked near the 21,000 level in one of the tightest trading ranges in decades.

But there is excitement if you know where to look.

On Monday, it was all about the massive surge in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) pushing its market capitalization past the $800 billion mark for the first time ever.

Today, the major airline stocks are bursting higher thanks to solid traffic updates that has whipped investors into a frenzy.

Shares in the industry group have been in a six-month holding pattern, on concerns over excess capacity and a series of embarrassing PR disasters. That’s all changing now in what looks like the start of a powerful upside breakout.

Here are three airline stocks on the move, and where they might be headed:

