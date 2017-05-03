3 ‘Bad Hair Day’ Trump Stocks Set for a Makeover

While certainly the initial euphoria behind the “Trump stocks” has lessened, it most assuredly has not disappeared. Like it or not, the fact remains that Donald Trump is our president and the House and Senate still have a Republican majority.

Source: Shutterstock

Infrastructure repair, regulatory reform and commitment to fossil fuels that are hallmarks of the Trump agenda have been somewhat tarnished, but remain a focus over the coming years.

Even after the latest round of ‘Trump leaks’ and drama out of Washington, the markets largely shrugged off fears of an impeachment.

Here are three “Trump bump” stocks that have dropped sharply, but look poised to rebound when the rally resumes.

Next Page