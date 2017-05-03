3 High-Flying Airline Stocks to Buy for the Breakout

A silver lining of the dastardly bearish sneak attack Wednesday is the revelation of relative strength. You see, in the wake of a selling raid, healthy stocks stand apart from their beaten-down brethren. Their uptrends remain firm, their support levels intact.

One such space that has come to my attention is the airline industry. Anyone can attest to their beauty, even at a cursory glance. But one of the best ways to illustrate the strength emanating from airliners is to see how their price behaved last week relative to the 20-day moving average.

On the one hand, today’s trio all remained above their respective 20-day moving averages during last week’s tumble. The broader market, on the other hand, slipped well below its 20-day like a hot knife through butter.

Without further ado, here are three airline stocks that are flying high.

Next Page