3 High-Yield Bond ETFs Harvard Should Have Bought Instead

It’s no secret that exchanged-traded funds (ETFs) continue to dominate the conversation. ETFs have experienced major inflows of investor’s capital over the past few years. With the ongoing love affair of these exchange-traded funds, there comes a time when a story really makes headlines. Like when the world’s largest university endowment makes a massive purchase of one of the world’s largest high-yield bond ETFs. That’s just what Harvard’s endowment just did.

Source: Shutterstock

The Ivy League school — through its Harvard Management Company — recently disclosed that it held 9.6 million shares of iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG ). That stake made it the largest shareholder and is valued at roughly $841 million dollars.

Harvard continues to have a penchant for ETFs and in the disclosure, the endowment owned several other big funds. The problem for Harvard is that its size dictates what it can buy. It has to stick with the largest and most liquid ETFs on market. But you and I don’t have to. When it comes to high-yield and junk bonds, there could be better choices out here besides HYG.

With that in mind, here are three high-yield bond ETFs Harvard should have bought instead.

