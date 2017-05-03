3 Surprisingly Cheap Stocks With High Dividends (GM, INTC, MO)

Dividend investing is one of the most popular themes among investors — and rightfully so.

Multiple studies have confirmed the market-busting returns of dividend stocks. Ned Davis Research found that over the four decades through 2014, dividend-paying stocks returned 7.6% on an annualized basis versus just 2.6% from stocks that paid no dividend.

And that’s just the companies that kept their payouts consistent. Companies that regularly increased their dividend payouts returned 10.1% annually.

Not only do dividend stocks often outperform their non-dividend peers but they do it with less risk. Over the five years through 2015, dividend stocks recorded a standard deviation (a measure of risk in returns) of just 10.0 versus 14.3 for non-dividend payers.

But historically-low interest rates have forced investors out of bonds and into dividend stocks for yield. Valuations look stretched and the U.S. economy just recorded its slowest growth in three years.

While there’s no reason to believe that dividend stocks won’t continue to outperform the market going forward, investors can’t ignore record-high valuations after eight years of surging stock prices. It does little good to grab a hefty 3% dividend if valuations collapse and prices fall 10% or more.

But look close enough and you can still find a few strong dividend stocks in value territory.

How To Find Great Dividend-Payers On The Cheap

Looking for value stocks is more than just sorting for the lowest price-to-earnings ratios. In a market where investor enthusiasm has pushed almost all stocks higher, value stocks may be cheap for a reason.

Avoiding the proverbial falling knife means looking deeper into a company’s fundamentals.

I started my cheap dividend search by screening for yields over 3% and stocks with valuations below their industry average according to Morningstar. I also checked the company’s current price-to-earnings against its five-year average.

Remember, the price-earnings ratio is a relative measure and can only tell you if a stock is less expensive versus the same valuation for another stock or an average. It’s a good place to start, but finding real value means taking a closer look at a company’s financial statements.

The first place I look in a company’s financials is the company’s debt-to-equity ratio. This is hugely important for value stocks, especially when the rest of the market is trading higher.

Even the best companies can have a couple of tough quarters and see their stock price crumble into value territory. Companies with some flexibility in their balance sheet can retrench and bounce back stronger than ever. Companies with high debt burdens, usually put on after years of an aggressive acquisition strategy, may not have the flexibility to survive.

Compare the company’s debt-to-equity against the industry average and use the EBITDA-to-Interest coverage ratio to make sure it’s booking enough income to cover interest payments.

I also look for dividend growth to confirm management’s commitment to the cash payout. This tells me that the high dividend yield isn’t just a function of a falling stock price but of an increasing dividend as well.

Finally, investing decisions have to be made with an eye to the future. Fundamentals on trailing financials can confirm valuation and management’s ability but equity investing is all about future cash flows.

I want to see that the outlook will support the dividend with additional price appreciation.

Three Cheap Dividend Stocks For Your Portfolio

Finding quality dividend names in value territory is getting difficult and you need to be extremely critical of any stock trading for a steep discount to the rest of its industry.

Just three companies passed my test for cheap dividend stocks based on the criteria above.

Let’s dig into the details…

