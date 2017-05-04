4 Biotech Stocks That Could Be Rocked and Rolled This Month

The month of May isn’t usually a good one for the overall market. Though a handful of familiar names somehow muster bullishness in the month, the S&P 500’s average performance for the May is a loss of 0.2%.

Source: Shutterstock

As it turns out, however, not only do some stocks manage to thrive as the summer doldrums begin, some groups of stocks generally pick up the pace around this time of year.

Among the most surprising winners are pharmaceutical stocks, and biotech stocks in particular. Not only does the typical biotech name advance to the tune of 2% this month, May marks the beginning of an average 10.6% rally that usually doesn’t end up stopping until early September. Go figure.

The catalyst for this big move? A fair share of the industry’s expos and conventions — where these companies often unveil trial updates — happen in the summertime. But, the Food and Drug Administration also happens to be just as busy in the middle of the year as it as at the beginning or end of it, approving or rejecting drugs. Nothing lights a fire under biotech stocks like an FDA decision (even if that fire ends up burning the stock rather than send it rocketing higher).

With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at biotech stocks with noteworthy catalysts on the near-term radar.

