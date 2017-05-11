Think Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Is Done Hemorrhaging? Think Again.

Tech unicorn and recent IPO Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is watching more folks disappear following a disappointing — and even ominous — first try at the earnings confessional. SNAP stock is off more than 20% in Thursday’s premarket trade, easily sending the stock down to all-time lows.

The question you always have to posit after this kind of dip: Is Thursday’s reaction overblown? Or, could Snap be on its way toward a disappearing act of its own?

Let’s look at the evidence on and off the charts, then decide if SNAP stock is worth consideration by bulls, bears, options hedgehogs or absolutely no one.

Oh Snap! By the Numbers

The lack of profits in last night’s report lacked surprise. But all the other negatives were enough to send Snap cratering in the after-hours session. The key number: Sales — which did ramp up compared to the year-ago period, hitting $150 million — still missed by 5%.

Equally important was the shortcoming in global daily active users (DAUs), which at 166 million fell short of the mark for 167.3 million. It’s trending in the wrong direction sequentially, too, and when you’re the year’s most talked-about IPO and expectations are for a beat … well, let’s just say that the reaction is exactly what it should’ve been.

Not helping optimism regarding SNAP stock is rival Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). The social media kingpin has been cutting into Snap’s market share by successfully offering many of the same and most popular features — once unique to Snapchat — to its own users.

Snap Options Pricing

In front of the Snap earnings report, implied and underlying volatility had seen a widening of their spread. Premiums firmed up with 30-day IV nearly double actual stock volatility that has continued to flirt with all-time lows near 40%.

The disparity is hardly surprising and in position to converge beginning with Thursday’s session.

If you look closer at prices, Snap was at $23 before Wednesday’s close. The at-the-money 12 May $23 weekly straddle market indicated that traders expected SNAP stock would remain within an approximate range of $21 to $25 into Friday’s expiration based on one standard deviation. The math behind this calculation is based on implied volatility of 36% with four trading sessions remaining.

Of course, with Snap trading near $18, we can say the bulls weren’t the only traders who got this earning’s price action woefully wrong.

SNAP Stock Chart

Snap doesn’t have much of a chart given its short time as a publicly traded company. Still, we can learn a few things by checking out the company’s technicals.

