J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Stock Gets Whacked on Disappointing Q1 Earnings

In light of the over-7% setback J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) shares suffered on Thursday following a dismal first quarter report from Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and from Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), it’s reasonably safe to say JCP stock holders weren’t expecting the earnings report released Friday morning to be any more compelling. As it turns out, traders were right to be pessimistic.

For the quarter ending in April, JCPenney turned $2.7 billion in sales into an operating profit of six cents per share, topping income estimates even if missing sales estimates. The struggling retailer was expected to report a loss of 21 cents per share on sales of $2.77 billion. For perspective, JCPenney lost 32 cents per share and drove $2.81 billion in revenue for the comparable quarter a year earlier.

CEO Marvin Ellison commented on the quarterly results:

“We continue to make encouraging progress in the Company’s competitive and financial position despite our top-line performance during the first quarter. While February was a very challenging month for JCPenney and broader retail, we are pleased with our comp store sales for the combined March and April period, which improved significantly versus February.”

Investors, seeing the glass as half-empty rather than half-full, sent JCP stock down as much as 10% in premarket trading.

JCPenney Earnings in Focus

The numbers in and of themselves weren’t bad. But, in light of the fact that the company is supposed to be in the midst of a turnaround, the disappointing sales figure served as a stark reminder that Penneys is still facing a headwind.

Perhaps the most damaging number of all was the same-store sales decline of 3.5% … a number that reflects the company’s retailing strength free of any unusual one-time costs. That said, on a GAAP basis, the loss of 58 cents per share thanks to expenses related to store closings and early retirement expenses certainly didn’t bolster the bullish argument.

There were some bright spots. The company’s home goods, fine jewelry counters, salon and its Sephora shops all saw sales growth on a year-over-year basis.

Sephora is a cosmetics brand that has been established as a “shop within a store” inside many JCPenney locales. Though they take up a significant amount of square footage, it has been worth the trade-off. That’s why retailer announced last month it would be adding Sephora shops in another 70 stores this year, and would also be expanding another 32 existing shops.

