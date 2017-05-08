Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Can Hit $80 Without Blinking

Last week’s earnings report from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was a bit of a disappointment, at least on the top line. Revenues climbed 7.6% to $22.1 billion, but that was well short of the consensus estimate for $23.62 billion. Yet MSFT stock stayed the course.

Following the earnings report, Microsoft shares climbed another 1.5%, putting the stock’s gains at 12% for the year-to-date. Its resilience is a testament to the renewed Microsoft that CEO Satya Nadella is building … and why I believe shares still have a ways to go.

Strength in the Cloud

The key to MSFT stock right now is the company’s burgeoning cloud business. Nadella has made spot-on investments during the past few years to take advantage of this opportunity.

How big is this market?

According to Gartner, spending is forecast to jump from $209.2 billion in 2016 to $383.3 billion by 2020. In fact, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Chief Diane Greene believes that only about 5% of the world’s data is in the cloud, and that the market could eventually hit a whopping $1 trillion.

No surprise. There are many clear-cut advantages to cloud computing, especially compared to traditional on-premise approaches. This includes lower overall costs, seamless integrations (such as with APIs) and access to real-time data.

Thus, it’s hard not to be bullish on MSFT stock from this standpoint, especially for the long haul. Microsoft has many core competencies that that are ideal for the cloud. After all, Microsoft has a trusted brand, a massive customer base, a secure global infrastructure and a network of millions of developers.

The latest Microsoft earnings report definitely highlights the advantages as well as the strong execution.

Microsoft has made great strides in transitioning legacy technologies to the cloud, such as the Office franchise. Office 365 Commercial reported more than 100 million MAUs (monthly active users) in the most recent quarter, up 35% on a year-over-year basis.

At the same time, MSFT has been innovating new offerings. Some examples include Microsoft Teams (a chat system for the workplace), OneDrive (storage) and StaffHub (for human resources).

But of course, Microsoft stock has gotten a boost from the company’s strategic acquisitions. Perhaps the most notable example is the deal for LinkedIn, which is the world’s largest professional network (there are over 500 million members). To leverage this asset, Microsoft has implemented the features into products like Dynamics 365 and Office.

Besides cloud apps, MSFT also has a thriving business (Azure) for cloud infrastructure services. It is the No. 2 player, behind Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

