Why Travelers Companies Inc Is a Long Term Dividend Stock Star (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV ) through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally.

Travelers operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The company is a dividend achiever, which has increased distributions for 13 years in a row.

Back in April 2017 the Board of Directors approved a 7.50% increase in the quarterly dividend to 72 cents per share.

The largest competitors for Traveler’s Companies include Allstate Corp (NYSE:A LL ), Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR ) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF ).

Over the past decade, this dividend growth stock has delivered an annualized total return of 8.60% to its shareholders.

The company has managed to deliver a 5.80% average increase in annual EPS over the past decade. Travelers Companies is expected to earn $9.24 per share in 2017 and $9.81 per share in 2018.

In comparison, the company earned $10.36 per share in 2016. Year to year earnings are generally lumpy for insurers, as you may have years where nothing major happens, followed by an year where a lot of claims are due.

An important factor for evaluating insurer profitability is the combined ratio. The combined ratio is calculated by taking the sum of incurred losses and expenses and then dividing them by earned premium. The ratio is typically expressed as a percentage. A ratio below 100% is what we are after, as it indicates that the company is making underwriting profit. On the other hand, a ratio above 100% is not good, since it means that the company is paying out more money in claims that it is receiving from premiums.

Traveler’s has managed to earn an underwriting profit in nine out of the past ten years. This is very good, because it indicates that management has strict underwriting policies, and looks only to underwrite policies that are lucrative. Most insurance contracts are commodities, and the cost of goods sold are unknown at the time of underwriting. Competition is intense in commodity type industries. The risk with insurers is that management will pursue business at all costs, without looking for an underwriting profits, in an effort to generate the highest premium amounts to be invested in income producing investments.

The strong underwriting record for Traveler’s shows that this is not the case, and shows that they have a disciplined approach to writing insurance policies.

The other component of net income is investment income. Traveler’s has most of its premiums invested in fixed income instruments. Net investment income from fixed maturity investments has been on the decline over the past decade. It fell from $3.7 billion in 2007 to $2.3 billion in 2016. The decrease primarily resulted from lower long-term reinvestment rates available in the market.

The average yield was 5.10% in 2007, and it fell to 3.30% in 2016, while average investment assets declined from $73.8 billion in 2007 to $70.2 billion in 2016. Rising interest rates will be a net benefit to insurers such as Traveler’s Companies, since they will result in much higher investment incomes.

Next Page