Under Armour Inc: Sell in May and Buy UAA Stock!

“Sell in May and go away?” Maybe if you’re looking at the broader market. If you’re a fan of losing streaks ending and rebound plays, however, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is finally shaping up. That goes for UAA both on and off the stock chart. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

UAA stock has had a rough go of it the last couple years with its core athletics apparel business finding chinks in the proverbial armor — as well finding investors willing, let alone excited to don the UAA ticker in their portfolios.

The good news is despite a still fairly critical and bearish narrative that Under Armour has seen its best days come and go, it’s not a ‘game over’ scenario. In fact, the situation could finally be improving for UAA and its shareholders.

Under Armour of course still faces tough competition from Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and fast-casual athletics. And truthfully, increased costs to remain relevant with consumers within this niche retail game aren’t likely to improve anytime soon.

But one-time and fairly menacing distribution headaches are being unwound. That’s good news. Whether you like it or not, a pro-Trump misstep from CEO Kevin Plank, whose comments didn’t exactly jibe with Under Armour’s star endorsement contracts, are all but forgotten.

And now, following last week’s surprise earnings beat, intact guidance and generally better-than-feared results, bulls waiting on the sidelines have some incentive to take a flyer on UAA stock.

UAA Stock Monthly Chart



Click to Enlarge If UAA stock had a team mascot, it wouldn’t be rainbows, puppy dogs or even bulls at this time, for that matter. Nonetheless, in looking at the monthly chart of Under Armour, there is finally evidence a long running bear market has bottomed.

Specifically, following a couple debilitating bearish earnings reactions over the past year, a nice-size upside reaction in Under Armour shares helped confirm an oversold monthly hammer bottom that formed outside the monthly Bollinger Band.

In conjunction with a stochastics indicator that’s oversold, but curling higher and price action that loosely held onto the 62% retracement level from the 2009 financial crisis; UAA stock bulls with a contrarian lean have some decent reasons to come off the bench.

