Under Armour Inc (UAA) vs. Skechers USA Inc (SKX): Which Stock Should You Buy?

As investors continue to watch Baltimore-based Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) struggle to reignite its growth engine, we’re faced with the very real possibility that UAA stock might take a back seat to Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX ).

You read that right.

I will forever associate Skechers with the word “sketchy,” a less-than-flattering description of someone disreputable. Don’t ask me how or why I came to this conclusion many years ago because I honestly can’t explain it.

Suffice to say, I’ve missed out on some profits over the years as a result.

My loss.

SKX is the same company behind the now infamous Shape-Ups toning shoes made popular by Kim Kardashian that had customers believing they could tone their thighs and behinds just by walking outdoors.

Subject to a class-action lawsuit filed in 2012, Skechers settled with the Federal Trade Commission in 2013 and agreed to pay $40 million to compensate the roughly 520,000 consumers who bought a pair.

But, that was then.

Skechers Today

The California company reported first-quarter earnings April 21 that beat analyst estimates. Revenue increased 9.6% to $1.1 billion with earnings per share of 60 cents, 5 cents better than analyst expectations. More importantly, SKX managed to put an end to three quarters of negative earnings surprises.

“In 2005, we surpassed $1 billion in annual sales, and now less than 12 years later, we had our first $1 billion plus in quarterly sales,” CEO Robert Greenberg stated in its Q1 2017 press release. “We look very good from a product standpoint.”

For all its warts, Skechers is one of the most resilient publicly traded companies I have ever encountered. Every time you think it’s on the ropes (Shape-Ups), it bounces back with some celebrity endorsement to get it back in the good books of consumers — and more importantly, investors.

In the past five years, SKX stock has outperformed UAA stock in four of those years; Skechers has achieved an annualized total return of 32.6% over the previous five years through May 2, compared to 11.5% for UAA. In 2013, when Under Armour outperformed Skechers, it was by less than one percentage point — 79.9% versus 79.1% — hardly a ringing endorsement of UAA stock.

So far in 2017, despite its Q1 beat, Skechers stock has underperformed the S&P 500. Again, it’s very resilient, so I expect SKX stock to go on a run at some point over the remaining eight months of the year.

