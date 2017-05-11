Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock Needs a Better Turnaround Plan

The earnings report out of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) was less notable for its numbers than it was for an announcement of a turnaround strategy. However, let’s hit the numbers quickly so we can see why that turnaround has become necessary.

Sales only grew 1% to $3.74 billion, but net income for WFM stock fell from $142 million to $99 million — a painful 30% decline.

This came because the $40 million in additional sales at Whole Foods Market were more than offset by the $57 million increase in cost of goods, and $29 million increase in SG&A expense. This filtered down to a 37-cent-per-share bottom line for WFM stock, down from 44 cents, and that’s even with a 2% share count reduction from buybacks.

The most important number for WFM stock is comparable store sales, which fell for the seventh consecutive quarter, declining by 2.8%. Given this trend, it’s obvious that competition from organic products being sold at traditional grocery stores was having an impact.

The Failing Power of WFM Stock

I’m the first to admit that I thought this would never happen. My assumption had been that upscale consumers choose to shop at Whole Foods, and would be brand loyal because every single thing in WFM is organic. Traditional grocery stores were offering organic choices, but not nearly as well-stocked as Whole Foods Market is.

I think consumers split into three groups. The core loyalists continue to shop at Whole Foods. Others abandoned it entirely, finding cheaper alternatives and staples at the traditional stores. A third group may continue to buy specialty at WFM but have skewed back to traditional grocery stores for many other items.

So with WFM stock struggling, the company decided to shake things up. Or rather, perhaps 9% Whole Foods owner Jana Partners pushed for a shake-up, and to bring on five new board members. Of the names on the list, two jumped out at me. The first was Sharon McCollam, who led very successful turnaround efforts at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ). The other was Scott Powers, who was top dog at State Street Global Advisors for seven years.

Powers’ appointment strikes me as a potential signal that WFM could be put up for sale once the turnaround takes hold — or even if it doesn’t.

