3 Blue-Chip Covered Calls for Safe Options Income

Retired or fixed-income-minded investors often dismiss options out of hand. But even though they may seem exotic, the truth is that covered calls can offer you extra income without much more risk than merely holding a stock.

Since many retired investors already own famous a blue-chip stock (or 10), options permit you to generate a bit more cash off of them in exchange for selling earlier than you might otherwise.

Covered calls involve selling the right for another investor to buy that stock from you at a given price (strike price), on or before a given day (expiration date).

You sell covered calls if you believe the stock will not trade above the strike price before expiration. If it doesn’t close higher than the strike price before or on expiration, you get to keep the cash you were paid for selling the contract … and you get to keep the stock. However, should the stock close above the strike price on expiration, you must sell it at the strike price (but you still get to keep the premium).

Here are three covered calls on some very safe blue-chip stocks using this strategy.

