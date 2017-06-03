3 Great Fidelity Funds That AREN’T Magellan

Boston-based Fidelity Investments now manages over $5 trillion in customer assets. Yes, that’s trillion as in nine zeroes. Alhough it also has a direct investment arm and benefits management operation, it is perhaps best known for its mutual fund products.

Under the leadership of Peter Lynch, from 1977-1990, the Fidelity® Magellan® Fund (MUTF:FMAGX) grew assets under management in an unprecedented way. Since then, there have been multiple shuffles in the top fund management position. Since 2011, Jeffrey Feingold has been at the helm.

Even though FMAGX isn’t what it once was performance-wise, it is still probably the best-known Fidelity mutual fund. However, there are plenty of other Fidelity funds to pick from though, ones that I think have a better chance of longer-term outperformance.

With that in mind, here are three Fidelity funds that aren’t FMAGX.

Next Page