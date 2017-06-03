3 Great Stock Picks for Investors Who Want to Avoid Risk

When it comes to investing, you’ve got to take a risk in order to reap the rewards, right? Well, kind of. Of course, every investment carries some degree of risk, but there are ways to minimize that risk by choosing solid companies in industries that are unlikely to falter in the foreseeable future.

At the moment, there are some pretty safe stock picks out there for investors who want to make a decent return without taking on much risk.

Consumer goods and utilities are a good place to start for risk-averse traders, as those industries tend not to feel the effects of macroeconomic changes as much as other spaces. It’s also a good idea to find stock picks with low debt-to-equity ratios and a strong history of rewarding shareholders.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) and Unilever NV (ADR) (NYSE: UN ) are three such stock picks for investors that want to avoid a great deal of investment risk.

