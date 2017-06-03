3 Must-Buy REITs for 100% Dividend Growth and Double-Digit Gains

They call it the “silent wealth killer” for a reason: it takes the 2.2% yield you’d get from say, a 10-year Treasury note today and almost completely wipes it out.

And if this hidden threat perks up even a little bit (as it’s certain to do), it will push your average Joe (or Jane) into negative yields, no matter if they’re playing it “safe” in Treasuries or CDs or holding tight to the big names of the S&P 500.

I’m talking about inflation—and I’ll name 3 terrific investments that safeguard your income when it flares up in just a moment.

Before I do, let me just say that I know that inflation hasn’t been on anyone’s radar for years. But before you roll your eyes, consider this: even though personal consumption expenditures—one of the Fed’s main inflation gauges—were just 1.7% in April, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) yields just 1.9% as I write.

It doesn’t take a math whiz to see that this leaves us with just 0.2% “real” income on the S&P 500 and 0.5% on the 10-Year—so we’re not retiring on either one!

A Slow Burn

Inflation is an even bigger worry if you’re retired or near retirement. That’s because, as my colleague Michael Foster pointed out in a June 6 article, the cost of health care rises far faster than what you’ll pay for many other things.

According to May 2016 numbers from HealthView Services, a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring this year can expect to spend $377,412 in today’s dollars on health care throughout their golden years.

That’s shocking, but it gets worse.

Because the average annual inflation rate for retiree healthcare costs is expected to clock in at 5.1% over the next 20 years, easily doubling up today’s inflation rate and the yields on both the “sacred cows” of the S&P 500 and the 10-Year.

The bottom line: If you want to keep your income safe, you need to prepare now.

Don’t Just Weather Inflation—Attack It

We’re going to do just that by zeroing in on stocks that raise their payouts faster than inflation and the market as a whole—preferably a lot faster.

That’s where the three names I have for you today come in. All three have solid dividend-growth histories and the strong cash flows they’ll need to keep those inflation-crushing payout hikes coming.

And here’s something that would make first-level investors go pale: all three are real estate investment trusts (REITs), investments most people think get hammered when inflation strikes … but that’s a myth, as I’ll show you in a second.

Next Page