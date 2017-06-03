3 Top-Notch Fidelity Funds to Buy for the Income

When it comes to investment managers, few have the breadth of products that Fidelity does. There are literally hundreds of Fidelity mutual funds, ETFs and even annuity portfolios.

Source: Shutterstock

That huge product range — that spans active and passive strategies, domestic and international, broad-based and sector — makes Fidelity one of the best places to build an all-around investment portfolio. That’s doubly so once you consider that so many Fidelity funds feature either low costs, great managers or both.

There is one problem in deciding which Fidelity products to buy, though.

The sheer size of the Fidelity umbrella is so huge, how do you know which funds are worth your time (and more importantly, your hard-earned nest egg)?

In doing some of my own footwork, I’ve come across a number of Fidelity funds targeting income production that stand above the rest. Today, let me introduce you to these top-notch cash-generating plays:

Next Page