Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) Radeon Instinct MI Is an AI Powerhouse

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is not slowing down whatsoever with its new product releases. Just two days ago, the company was making headlines with its Epyc processors, aimed directly at Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Xeon in the datacenter. Now, the Radeon Instinct MI is in the spotlight. The powerful new Radeon graphics cards are designed to be used together with those Epyc CPUs to deliver a knock-out punch to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in powering the next wave of artificial intelligence.

AMD has been launching new Radeon graphics cards based on its advanced Vega architecture throughout 2017. They’ve been landing in some high-profile positions already, including a starring role as the graphics firepower at the heart of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) monster of a professional all-in-one PC, the iMac Pro.

The company has now released details about its Radeon Instinct MI graphics cards, the latest to be based on that new Vega architecture. There are three new cards in the lineup. The instinct MI6 sits in the middle of the range, offering an all-round, high performance computing solution. The compact MI8 is at the lower end, offering a relatively inexpensive entry to the Radeon Instinct MI family.

The flagship of the line is the Radeon Instinct MI25, with 4,096 stream processors, 64 compute units, 16GB of ultra-fast ECC HBM2 RAM and a peak 24.6 teraflops of FP16 or 12.3 TFLOPS of FP32 processing power.

That is an incredible amount of graphics processing power in a single card and AMD is billing it as the “world’s fastest training accelerator for machine learning and deep intelligence.”

Unlike previously announced Vega-based Radeon Graphics cards, the Radeon Instinct MI series is not aimed at consumers or desktop PCs at all. Instead, AMD is targeting an increasingly important market: AI.

AMD’s Formula: Instinct MI + Epyc + ROCm = AI Dominance

Technology companies are increasingly reliant on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Everything from Apple’s Siri personal assistant to Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo smart speaker and Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Autopilot rely on AI technology.

AMD’s graphics card rival — and market leader — Nvidia is all over AI. Earlier this year, the company announced its latest solution, the HGX-1 hyperscale GPU accelerator.

