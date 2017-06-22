Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is a Buy, More Than Ever!

If you’ve been waiting for confirmation to pick up Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), there’s growing evidence — on and off the price chart — that the time is now. And if you’re interested in improving your chances for profit while reducing risk in AMD stock, the place is here.

Let me show you how.

A bullish “AMD 2.0” narrative discussed in early May was offered some additional confirmation this week. After years of missed opportunities and missteps, the company is mounting a successful turnaround under the strong leadership of CEO Lisa Su. Advanced Micro has just launched its Epyc enterprise server processor, and Wall Street is going bananas over AMD stock as a result.

Apparently, for good reason.

Aimed at the data center market, Epyc is a high-performance server processor which is positioned to beat Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) competing Xeon. That product currently holds a near monopolistic share of the market, but Epyc could pose a huge threat with it’s lower pricing and power efficiency.

Wall Street won’t see initial sales results for Epyc until the earnings cycle following next month’s Q2 numbers. More important, though, is that Epyc is the latest product introduction that builds a truly sturdy case for “AMD 2.0.” Advanced Micro Devices is increasingly well-positioned in key gaming arenas, the hotly contested cryptocurrency market, and now, it appears, in the cloud.

Interest in AMD stock looks equally piqued. Shares have charged higher by some 20% this week. Further, Wall Street still showing a behind-the-curve $11.50 median price target, 70% of analysts rating shares at a hold or sell and short interest of 14%, there’s plenty of capitulation that can drive shares higher.

Advanced Micro’s Chart



Click to Enlarge When I last wrote about AMD stock earlier this month as part of a tech slideshow, I proffered the monthly view as a very attractive pullback opportunity. At the time, the stock was trading near $12.25 in an inside candlestick pattern after testing a key pivot high dating back to 2010 for support.

As of Wednesday’s close, shares are now 14% higher, though they’re advancing further on Thursday. And as nice as the move has been, it’s equally obvious that this turnaround may very well be just the beginning.

With the bullish price thrust, AMD stock has continued to confirm a building uptrend following a corrective double-bottom test on the daily. That’s a more honed-in description of the bullish price action on the monthly chart.

Aside from Wednesday’s move confirming a third higher-high pattern will be established, AMD also cleared an angular trend-line and the 62% retracement level of the corrective move. The case for the stock breaking out of a healthy-looking base of nearly five months in duration is building.

