Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Has the Fed, But Needs the Senate

A little more than a month ago, the outlook for financial stocks such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) looked grim. President Donald Trump was revisiting a campaign promise to to break up “universal” banks, and the idea that some form of the Depression-era Glass-Steagall Act would make an appearance was gaining traction. This was bad news for BAC stock, as well as other majors including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).
BofA, which had led the financial sector higher, began to deteriorate. Traders began to worry.
Shift to last week. Wall Street had been worried that reform (i.e., repeal) of post-2008 financial crisis restrictions would never see any progress as the Russian investigation gained considerable traction, stalling Trump’s pro-America agenda. Then, on June 6, the House passed the Financial Choice Act — legislation that essentially guts the 2008 Dodd-Frank and repeals the Volcker Rule.
And the game was back on.
Since Congress took action on June 6, BAC stock has shot nearly 7% higher, rebounding off its lows near $22 and reclaiming all of its major short-term technical moving averages.
What’s more, shares are now poised to challenge the $24 region just ahead of today’s all-but-certain Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.
Just like that, expectations have shifted once again for Bank of America stock. If you managed to get into the Jun $22/$23 bear put spread I recommended back on May 2, hopefully you took profits at the lows early last week or set stops to preserve your winnings before the rally caught hold.
If not … well, I have a couple more trades to consider today.
Sentiment and Options Hints
Looking ahead, sentiment among the major indicators remains largely the same.
Thomson/First Call reports that 23 of the 32 analysts following BAC stock rate the shares a “buy” or better, with one “sell” rating emerging in the past month. Meanwhile, the 12-month price target is holding at $26.03, representing a healthy premium of about 9.5%.
Options traders remain heavily bullish on BofA. The July put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.39, with calls nearly tripling puts among near-term options. What’s more, peak call OI for the series totals a hefty 233,000 contracts at the $24 strike, with options traders heavily anticipating a another breakout for the shares.
Overall, July implieds are pricing in a sizable 6% move for BAC stock heading into expiration. This elevated volatility can be worrisome for traders, but it offers considerable potential for options traders — at the expense of higher premiums.
Currently, the upper bound for the expected move lies at $25.53, while the lower bound rests at $22.50.