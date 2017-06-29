Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Gets Fed Clearance for Takeoff

Financial stocks including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) are rallying big-league in premarket trade Thursday following news that every major bank passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test. With banks now confident in their cash positions, they’ve decided to divvy up the dough to shareholders in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks. Today, I want to zero in on BAC stock specifically.

Should the post-market gains hold (which I suspect they will), bank stocks from BofA to Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) will jump right out of the gate this morning.

So, what’s the best way to capitalize on this newfound strength in BAC stock moving forward? To set the stage, a brief review of the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is in order.

Ever since the June 8 breakout, bulls have dominated the landscape — and with their return comes healthier price action.

XLF’s behavior over the past month has been textbook. High volume accompanied the early June breakout suggesting it was the real deal. The subsequent pullback transpired on lower-than-average volume. And a higher pivot low just formed which confirms the new uptrend has staying power.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Prices have risen far enough (and long enough) to turn both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages higher. And with that, order has been restored in the sector. I fully expect XLF to continue higher and retest $25.30 over the coming weeks, if not days.

It’s worth noting that Wednesday night’s news is a perfect example of how news follows price. The price of financials had already awoken. Buyers had already wrested control almost a month ago. And now, lo and behold, positive news strikes. Traders who followed price should have long since established their bullish positions for XLF, C, BAC and others and will reap the rewards today.

Bottom line: if you follow the price action of a stock or sector, you’ll almost always be in before the news strikes.

Bank of America’s Chart

The first thing that jumps out at me on Bank of America’s stock chart is the slight relative weakness versus the financial sector.

