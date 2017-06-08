This Bullish BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Note May Have Underestimated It

Macquarie analyst Gus Papageorgiou recently predicted that BlackBerry Ltd (NADSAQ: BBRY ) stock could reach $45 by 2020. However, the analyst may have underestimated the potential of BBRY stock. My analysis, which is partly based on assumptions derived from Papageorgiou’s note, indicates that BlackBerry stock can reach $65 by fiscal 2020.

This Financial Post article suggests that Papageorgiou based his 2020 EPS estimate of $1.82 for BBRY primarily on incremental revenue that he believes the company can obtain from its QNX auto operating system and its RADAR truck tracing device. The analyst, however, seems to have left out a crucial potential revenue and profit driver for BlackBerry: cybersecurity.

As I pointed out in my April 3 column about BlackBerry, the company is working closely with Giuliani Partners, whose CEO, Rudy Giuliani, was tapped to advise the administration on cybersecurity. Moreover, as I also noted, BBRY CEO John Chen said that certifications the company had received would enable it to sell security to “a lot of other governments.”

And of course, the recent WannaCry attack has made many enterprises, including governments, significantly more worried about cybersecurity.

Assuming that Papageorgiou did not include a significant amount of incremental cybersecurity revenue in his model, it would not be unreasonable to add another $300 million in revenue to his 2020 estimates (The U.S. government alone spent $14 billion on cybersecurity in fiscal 2016, so an additional $300 million for BlackBerry from the U.S. and other governments by 2020 doesn’t seem unreasonable.)

If we assume that the revenue carries the same 60% gross profit margin that BBRY reported last quarter, about $180 million of the $300 million will flow to the company’s bottom line. And based on its share count of 531.48 million as identified by Google Finance, the incremental cybersecurity revenue will increase its earnings per share by about 34 cents.

After adding the 34 cents per share to Papageorgiou’s fiscal 2020 EPS estimate of $1.82, we get total EPS of $2.16. If a 30X multiple is applied (that’s just a little above Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s (NASDAQ: CHKP ) current multiple of about 26 and way below the multiples of many other cybersecurity names), BlackBerry stock would be worth around $65 by fiscal 2020, nearly six times above today’s share price.

