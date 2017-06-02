Facebook Talk: 8 Things We Know About FB’s Plans for a Teen Chat App

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is reportedly developing a new messenger app called “Facebook Talk.”

Facebook Talk hasn’t actually been confirmed by the social media company and it is refusing to comment on it. However, lines of code in the FB app point to its existence.

Here’s what we know about Facebook Talk.

The app will reportedly have a focus on teens.

It will include a large set of parental controls.

This includes letting parents set exactly who the teens can and can’t talk to.

It will also include games and masks that teens can use when talking to each other.

The code also reveals that teens will use the app to speak to parents that are using the Messenger app.

If reports are true, the new Talk app will only allow kids 13 and up to use it.

Facebook will also reportedly allow teens to use the app without having to create an account on its main social media platform.

Code inside the main Facebook app also reveals that users of the Talk app won’t be publicly searchable.

Facebook Talk is likely an effort by the company to draw teens back to its social media service. The service hasn’t been as popular with the younger generation and that is troublesome to the company. It has been outdone in the messaging field by Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), which allows users to communicate with pictures that are deleted after a short time with its Snapchat app.

It is unknown if Facebook Talk will ever actually see the light of day. FB may see it as a way for parents to let their teens communicate while still watching over them. However, it is unlikely that teens will happily use a service that lets their parents monitor them as closely as Talk would.