Follow Buffett Into Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

On the off chance there was any doubt about the matter, Warren Buffett just verified he’s the greatest investor of all time. How so? He’s about to make a trade that will instantly net him a gain of $12 billion on a position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ).

Granted, the trade is still technically an unrealized profit on BAC stock. But it doesn’t matter.

As long as Buffett — through his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) fund — doesn’t turn the unrealized gain into a real one, he’ll collect at least $300 million in dividends from the position. Plus, he’ll have the option of exiting the trade and banking the gain anytime he wants.

That’s why the call him the Oracle of Omaha.

The Planets Align

There’s a short backstory to the trade.

Back in 2011, when Bank of America was still struggling to dig its way out of the 2008 subprime mess, Warren Buffett was more than glad to provide it with much-needed funding … on one condition.

Buffett forked over $5 billion then to buy dividend-paying (a 6% yield) preferred shares, plus the rights to buy 700 million common shares in the distant future at a price of $7.14 apiece.

For perspective, BAC stock is presently trading at $24.39, or 240% more than the price Buffett will be paying. With 700 million shares on the table, the total difference between his cost and the trade’s current value is just a tad over $12 billion.

Not bad, even if it took six years to get there.

The timing of Buffett’s decision and news that Bank of America just passed its so-called “stress test” isn’t a coincidence.

With the Federal Reserve effectively saying BofA is financially sound enough to return more capital to BAC stock owners than it’s been able to dish out in the recent past, Bank of America is forging ahead with its plans to gradually raise its dividend from the current annual payout of 30 cents per share to a pace of 48 cents per share beginning in the third quarter of this year.

At an annual payout of 44 cents, it becomes more fruitful — meaning the dividend is bigger — for Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to own the common stock rather than the preferred stock. Berkshire will simply swap the latter for the former.

Lessons Learned

In the grand scheme of things, the successful trade from Buffett shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Warren Buffett practices what he preaches, and is impressively disciplined. Two of his axioms really come shining through with this particular trade, though.

