Google Chrome to Block Pop-Up Ads in 2018

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Chrome will start blocking some ads next year.

Source: Shutterstock

The new feature to Google Chrome will allow it to block ads that are obtrusive. This will include ones that auto-play videos with sound, as well as pop-up ads and others.

Google won’t be the sole company that determines if an ad isn’t appropriate. The Coalition for Better Ads , which Google is a member of, will handle that. This group also includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA ), The Washington Post and others.

The decision to block some ads for Google Chrome users is the company’s own way of cleaning up the internet. It also has a tool available for websites and ad providers to alert them if their ads will be blocked.

Google doesn’t believe that the new feature should be considered an ad blocker. Instead it claims that it is an ad filter. The goal of the project is to create a system that will hopefully keep users from relaying heavily on normal ad blockers, reports The Verge.

“In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018,” Sridhar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President of Ads & Commerce at Google, said in a blog post.

Google will also be introducing a way for users to donate money to websites that they visit. However, it is unlikely that this feature will see much use.