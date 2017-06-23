Well, hello Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD )! Full disclosure: I’ve written some not-so-nice things about AMD stock in the past, but the little semiconductor company that could has sprinted ahead by about 30% in the past month, making me and other bears look foolish.

That is, of course, the risk of writing about a momo chip stock — or really any tech name, for that matter.

But I don’t think now is the time for bulls to celebrate. Shares showed some resilience to early weakness on Thursday, but it looks like it may be succumbing to a little bit of selling pressure on Friday.

Yet, I also don’t think the bears, which have watched far more trades go wrong than right, have a lot to crow about at this juncture, either.

Advanced Micro’s Tug of War

Right now, AMD stock has technical momentum and headline strength on its side. A few of the highlights over the past few months:

Apple Inc . (NASDAQ: AAPL advanced graphics ever in a Mac.”

. (NASDAQ: advanced graphics ever in a Mac.” The company launched its Ryzen CPUs to go up against Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC

(NASDAQ: Most recently, AMD announced it will release the Ryzen Threadripper — with 16 cores and 32 threads — before the end of July, getting out in front of the release of Intel’s Core i9 Extreme Edition, which is due out in October.

AMD also launched its line of Epyc server processors, which also will take on Intel, whose Xeon processors are flush with data center market share.

Of course, despite a 30% run in such a short amount of time, AMD shares are actually up just 27% for the year.

That’s because AMD has a fundamentals problem — something that sent the stock reeling back in early May.

AMD Might Be a Broken Clock

I think even the most ardent bulls will agree that Advanced Micro does not have sound fundamentals.

While Advanced Micro Devices is whittling down its debt, the balance sheet is still high in IOUs at about $1.5 billion in long-term debt. Margins are still problematic, and of course, the company still isn’t profitable despite all its advances. Its quick ratio — which measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations — is ranked among the bottom half of semiconductors.

All of this points to a company that is legitimately distressed.

AMD stock is able to cover up its problems partly because of the “broken clock” fallacy. A broken clock is right twice in a 24-hour cycle. If you happen to glance at such a defective timepiece at one of these two moments, you might assume that it’s functioning perfectly.

It’s even easier to convince yourself that everything looks good when you consider the bullish nature of the news reel. With every launch, AMD’s products are either touted as being superior to the competition, priced low enough to undercut the competition … or both.

The Epyc launch is a particularly hot runner because AMD is punching into a field that’s dominated by one of its primary rivals with a competitive product.

Next Page