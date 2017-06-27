Nintendo SNES Classic Announced: 7 Things to Know

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been officially announced by the company responsible for revolutionizing gaming in the 1980s and 1990s.

The mini console has plenty to offer gamers in North America and abroad. Here are seven things to know about it:

The expected release date of the Nintendo SNES Classic is September 2017.

Nintendo promises that the console will be easier to find than the NES Mini, which many struggled to find.

The company will ship it through the end of the year.

Many major retailers will offer the Nintendo SNES Classic, including Amazon.com, Wal-Mart Stores, and Best Buy.

A total of 21 games will be available to North American gamers.

A different selection of titles will be available for gamers in Europe and Japan. For example, Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem and The Legend of the Mystical Ninja will be released in the Japanese version of the Nintendo SNES Classic, but not the U.S. or Europe version.

It is highly recommended that gamers pre-order the console well in advance as there are many people who will order them in bulk and make bank on them as they will jack up the price and sell them on online retail sites such as eBay and Craigslist.

It is still unclear how much the device will retail for, but the NES version of it retailed for $60.