Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Will Struggle to Reach $100B Market Cap

When everything is going right for a growth stock, that’s when things get dangerous. Consider Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). NVDA stock has gained nearly 700% just since the beginning of 2015, including more than 450% from early 2016 lows.

Analysts are boosting price targets left and right. Even Pacific Crest, whose downgrade of NVDA stock sent shares tumbling in April, upgraded the shares recently. A stock that fell hard earlier this year on downgrades from smaller firms now is a Street darling.

Everything seems to be going Nvidia’s way at the moment. A spike in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies has boosted shares of NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). Graphic processing unit sales are benefiting from demand for ever-better gaming rigs.

And autonomous driving optimism has boosted Nvidia and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), among others, while also leading to Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) $15 billion purchase of Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ).

That torrent of good news has led to a nearly 60% run in the NVDA stock price just since early May. But a sky-high valuation — and questions about what exactly is left to be priced in — means Nvidia might need to take a breather as its market cap closes in on a stunning $100 billion.

Short-Term Drivers for Nvidia

One concern about the frenzy for Nvidia stock has to be that some of the profit drivers here are relatively short-term. GPU demand likely will remain intact for some time. But expecting successive repeats of Q1’s 45% growth seems aggressively optimistic.

The same is true for the cryptocurrency boom or bubble. Ethereum prices already are pulling back. Both AMD and Nvidia saw similar demand drive sales in late 2013 and early 2014 — which proved to be a short-term peak. Both firms should benefit in their Q2 and Q3 results from the spike — but inventory build will likely limit the impact by Q4.

Obviously, both autonomous driving and data center chips offer huge opportunities for long-term growth. Still, Nvidia generated just $1.3 billion in revenue in those two categories in FY17. Even with data center revenue tripling in Q1 and automotive industry sales rising 24%, the company is looking at less than $3 billion in FY18 revenue from the two categories combined.

Again, this is now a company worth nearly $100 billion. Plus, it’s not a guaranteed winner in either space, even if prospects do look rather rosy at the moment. Meanwhile, more than half of Q1 revenue still came from gaming, and another ~8% from the declining OEM & IP business. I thought Q1 earnings were fantastic and turned bullish on NVDA stock as a result.

But the stock now trades near $160 — up another 30% after an already-impressive 18% post-earnings gain. Expecting the $2 billion-$3 billion automotive and data center businesses to add another $10-20 billion in market cap on their own seems like it might be too optimistic.

What Changes The Sentiment Toward Nvidia?

That hardly means NVDA stock should be shorted. Indeed, those who have — including well-known short-seller Citron Research — have paid dearly for their decisions.

