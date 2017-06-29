Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Is Screwed

To say Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) have been on a roller coaster ride this year would be a considerable understatement. RAD stock fell from highs near $9 per share in January to a low of less than $3 this month on reports that a much-needed pairing with rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) probably wasn’t going to be allowed to happen.

Then on Monday of this week, Rite Aid stock gained 30% following reports that — SURPRISE! — the FTC may be more supportive of the idea than initially expected.

RAD shares followed through a little bit on that big Monday move, with most investors still well aware that the drugstore chain’s fiscal-first-quarter numbers were due early Thursday.

As it turns out, they made a bad bet. Rite Aid stock was down over 20% early this morning following a fiscal Q1 report that not only fell short of expectations, but also informed investors that Walgreens and Rite Aid essentially scrapped the deal … even before the Federal Trade Commission had a chance to say yea or nay.

For the first fiscal quarter of its accounting year, Rite Aid reported an operating loss of 5 cents per share versus a profit of 1 cent per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue of $7.78 billion compared poorly to the year-ago top line of $8.18 billion. Same-store sales fell 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts were collectively expecting a loss of one cent per share on sales of $8.17 billion.

Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger Plans Axed

In most respects, Thursday morning’s Q1 report was secondary to the long-awaited decision from the Federal Trade Commission regarding the intended merger with Walgreens. That decision became unnecessary today, with the two companies scuttling the merger plans, and instead agreeing to the transfer of 2,186 Rite Aid stores to Walgreens for $5.175 billion in cash. Rite Aid will also receive a deal-breakup fee of $325 million from Walgreens. Most of those proceeds will be used to pay down Rite Aid’s $7.3 billion long-term debt balance.

The saga began in October of 2015, when Walgreens Boots Alliance announced its intention to acquire the smaller drugstore chain, offering $9 per share of RAD stock.

Every potential stumbling block the suitor could have bumped into, however, seems to have been found.

