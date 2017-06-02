Should You Buy Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) continues to make its believers rich. Jeff Bezo’s star continues to ascend, as he’s now piloted his firm’s shares to the highly anticipated $1,000 mark. The company’s earnings continue to grow, and new opportunities with Alexa and a potential pharmacy launch could generate even more growth. But will that be enough to power AMZN stock up further?

Source: Shutterstock

Some folks are suggesting that $1,000 will be the end of the line for Amazon stock, at least in the near-term.

Shares look mighty expensive just about any way you consider them. And key business divisions may be starting to lose some momentum. Overall, is AMZN stock still worth buying after this recent run?

AMZN Stock Cons

Can It Get Any Better Than This? At the end of 2016, Amazon stock traded around $750 per share. In less than half a year, Amazon’s stock price has now run up to $1,000 per share. That’s a 33% increase in a short period.

And AMZN hasn’t traveled alone. All major U.S. indexes are reaching new record highs now. Tech’s bellwether fund, the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) is up almost 20% year-to-date. As much as the general climate, and earnings in particular have improved this year, it’s hard to justify the extent of these moves. AMZN stock has led tech higher all year, and will likely sell-off quickly at the first sign of a market correction. James Brumley expands on this point, saying $1,000 marks the point to start taking profits.

Cloud Business Slowing Down. Amazon Web Services “AWS” is arguably the company’s most treasured asset. Its explosive growth over the years has repeatedly decimated bearish views on AMZN stock. However, AWS may be in for a slowdown.

Over the past year, AWS’ market share has stagnated, sitting flat at 40%. Meanwhile, leading competitors, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) are gaining significant market share from smaller competitors. Overall cloud growth is decelerating, and Amazon’s top rivals within the space are consolidating. This should, over time, lead to declining profit margins, slowing revenue growth rates and an overall less optimistic valuation for AWS. Make no mistake, Amazon has a great business here, but the market may still be assigning it too much value.

Very Expensive Stock: AMZN stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 187. That’s outlandishly high. Now, any Amazon bull will tell you that earnings don’t matter. Look at cash flow or EBITDA.

They’re right, in that those look better. Amazon is clearly optimizing its business for cash generation, not accounting profits. But even on the bulls’ preferred metrics, Amazon stock still isn’t cheap. For example, Amazon is trading at 50x its free cash flow, compared to an industry median of just 17x. Similarly, its Enterprise Value/EBITDA is up to 36x, compared to an industry median of 12. With the stock price up so much lately, even valuation ratios that used to look better for Amazon now are hard to defend.

Next Page