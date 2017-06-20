Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Isn’t Done Slashing Prices

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) had enough problems as it was. Now, the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) pairing with Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) has put a tar … er, a bull’s-eye on Target’s back. And for as bad as the past few days have been for TGT stock, it appears the bottom isn’t quite in.

An already difficult retail environment has already taken its toll on Target stock and forced a restructuring of the company’s stores and sales strategy.

But the battle to recapture lost growth and market share became a lot more difficult as Amazon announced its bid for Whole Foods Market. So now, in addition to selling everything that Target sells, Amazon suddenly has a giant brick-and-mortar retail presence from where it can more aggressively push its grocery operations.

The news, out last Friday, sent TGT stock tumbling by roughly 5% to multiyear lows, and for good reason.

It’s no secret that Target has been under pressure at its physical retail locations due to changing consumer preferences, and that it’s online presence building hasn’t gone as smoothly as the charge Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is mounting.

The Amazon-Whole Foods deal, if it clears, is bound to make the selling environment even worse. Were a merger to occur, you can expect grocery prices to get uniformly cheaper as Amazon and Walmart battle it out for market share at literally any cost.

Target’s business strategy has grown increasingly dependent on luring in customers to its stores with its own grocery deals, which already leave little profit margin. The upside? Those same customers also wind up shopping for higher-margin goods like clothing, electronics and housewares. Unfortunately, we already know Target’s business model has experienced increasing difficulty in driving sales growth.

This situation is increasingly unfriendly to TGT stock holders.

Target’s Chart



Click to Enlarge I’ll be the first to admit, I love shopping for bargains. But while Target stock certainly is being discounted at the moment, it could get a great deal cheaper.

The monthly view shows TGT has cleanly broken uptrend support, which began at the lows of the financial crisis.

The situation appears grave.

The bearish breakdown occurred following the formation of a slanted triple top. Then there’s last week’s breakdown from an existing three-month-long flat base, which only reaffirms TGT stock is still no bargain.

