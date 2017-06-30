Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Will Make You a Crash Test Dummy

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back to where it started, kinda sorta, but I think it’s time to apply the brakes on TSLA stock. No, I haven’t suddenly become a bear on Tesla — but I think the best long opportunities are about to dry out, and I think the longs’ next chance is a bit farther down the road.

As I said three weeks ago, I don’t consider myself part of the Tesla cult, but I have been consistently bullish on TSLA this year. And not to honk my own horn, but the insights have provided overall, stellar risk-adjusted returns compared to simply buying and holding shares.

Now, a friendly albeit bumpy ride to all-time highs has run its course.

The recommendation to tap the brakes on TSLA stock comes in front of the much-anticipated roll-out of the EV maker’s Model 3, whose launch date has been pushed to sometime in July, from a July 1 launch when I penned my last article.

But wait! Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning prior to the open there will be news this weekend. Prior, I discussed the Model 3 event acting as a “sell the news” scenario if shares rallied straight into the release of the latest product launch. Could this weekend actually prove to be the technical trigger?

Based on what’s transpired over the last couple weeks, I prefer not to be a willing dummy. I like and respect what Tesla has been able to achieve, but there’s still a long road ahead, and much better opportunities to go long TSLA stock.

Tesla Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge As discussed back in early June, a bullish trend in Tesla stock still looked promising enough for a limited-risk position designed for additional upside in shares. And for all intents and purposes, that scenario played out.

TSLA shares didn’t quite manage to reach $400, but a high of $387 just 3% shy of the century mark and overbought stochastics condition in tow, is sufficient evidence that a conservative measured move out of the inverse head-and-shoulders base has played itself out and signals a topping liability.

Where to do from here?

Next Page